One of the important tourist destinations in Madhya Pradesh and Central India, Jabalpur is home to one of the biggest nature parks, the 1058-hectares-wide Dumna Nature Park. Jabalpur is also popular for 100-feet-tall mountains of marble at Bhedaghat, standing either side of the Narmada river. Some of the other popular tourist attractions in and around Jabalpur include Rani Durgavati Museum, Balancing Rock, Chausat Yogini Temple, Tilwara Ghat, Dhuandar Waterfalls, Bargi Dam and more.

