Harare, Zimbabwe

Harare, the capital and most populous city of Zimbabwe, is situated in the heart of the historic Mashonaland. Harare is also Zimbabwe’s leading financial, commercial, communications and trade centre. The city offers a vibrant nightlife, which is largely dominated by restaurants, clubs and bars. However, the city’s tourism offerings can be found beyond nightlife. There are various places of tourist interest spread in and around Harare. Some of the popular tourist attractions include Chinhoyi Caves, Chiremba Balancing Rocks, Domboshava Rocks, National Art Gallery, National Heroes Acre, Pasichigare Heritage Preservation Centre. Harare also offers sports and related activities such as football, tennis, rugby, golf, ice skating, racing etc.