Harare, Zimbabwe

The capital of Zimbabwe, Harare is situated in the heart of historic Mashonaland. The city is known for its culture, nightlife and sports. Harare is home to the country’s main test cricket ground, Harare Sports Club, and to Dynamos FC, Zimbabwe’s most successful association football team. The city has a vibrant and infamous nightlife. Although entertainment in the city has long been dominated by restaurants, the nightlife in Harare is evolving with the opening up of new clubs and bars. Besides the established dance scene, many venues offer a choice of live music venues, sports bars, jazz clubs, pool bars, cafés and restaurants. Harare’s popular activities include football, tennis, basketball, rugby, racing and more.

