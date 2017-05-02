Guatemela City, Guatemala

Guatemala City, the capital of Guatemala has modern buildings and business centres that contrast with La Antigua Guatemala, a colonial city, with a combination of ancient buildings and rooted customs and traditions. Guatemala City is considered ideal for conferences and conventions, and has renowned golf courses and shopping centres. La Antigua Guatemala, the principal icon of the Hispanic colonial heritage of Guatemala, is surrounded by three volcanoes, mountains and coffee plantations. Due to its historic significance, La Antigua was declared a UNESCO Patrimony of Humanity in 1979. The Pacaya volcana, The Palace of the City Council and Church and Convent La Merced are three of the most popular attractions among tourists.

Share this: Twitter

Google

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

