Gaborone, Botswana

The capital and the largest city of Botswana, Gaborone has developed itself as a major city from a tiny town, since Botswana’s independence in 1966. Gaborone now offers diverse experiences to visitors, such as shopping, food, art and culture, nightlife, golf and sports. A unique thing about the city is that visitors can enjoy modern conveniences of home, meanwhile gain entry into rural Africa, or wildlife areas, within minutes. The Kgale Hill is one of the city’s major landmarks and provides a panoramic view of the city. Another famed attraction of Gaborone is its dynamic music and dance scene. Regularly staged performances in traditional, rock, pop, jazz, classical can enjoyed at the Maitisong Cultural Centre. Other popular tourist attractions in and around the city include Government Enclave, Sir Seretse Khama statue, Three Chiefs monument, The National Museum and Art Gallery, The Village, Thapong Visual Arts Centre, National Museum Botanical Gardens, Gaborone Game Reserve, The No 1 Ladies Detective Agency Film Set among more.