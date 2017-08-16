Florence, Italy

Situated in northeast Tuscany, Florence offers areas with different geographical and environmental characteristics, including Mugello, Montagna Fiorentina, Valdarno, part of Chianti and Empolese-Valdelsa. At the province’s centre lies the city of Florence, known for historical relics and artistic masterpieces. Unanimously recognised as the cradle of the Renaissance, Florence attracts crowds of Italian and foreign tourists to experience the churches, buildings, and museums. Some of the popular places in tourist interest include Florence Baptistery, Michelangalo’s David, Uffizi Galleries, Basilica of Santa Croce, Ponte Vecchio, Innocents Museum, Piazza della Signoria and more.

Share this: Twitter

Google

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

