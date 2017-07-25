Cuttack, Odisha

One of the oldest cities and the former capital of Odisha, Cuttack is situated at the apex of the delta formed by Mahanadi and Kathajodi rivers, and serves as a base for tours to various places of interest. The town is abundant with places of architectural and historical interest. Cuttack’s rich craft heritage offers interesting shopping options, such as unique filigree silver ware, horn and brass work and textiles of woven silk and cotton. Odisha State Maritime Museum is a major tourist attraction in Cuttack, whereas, some of the other popular tourist attractions include the temple of Cuttack Chandi, Barabati Fort, Barabati Stadium, Qadam-I-Rasool, Shahi Mosque, Netaji Birth Place Museum among more.

Share this: Twitter

Google

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

