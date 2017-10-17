Chikhaldara, Maharashtra

Chikhaldara is a quiet hill station, featuring a serene zone of just flora and fauna. Chikhaldara is located about 100 km north of Amravati and is the only hill station of its kind in the Vidarbha region. It is situated on a mountain range beyond which Maharashtra ends and Madhya Pradesh begins. At a height of 1,088 m above sea level, Chikhaldara has flourished in terms of flora and fauna. Chikhaldara is surrounded on three sides by the borders of the Melghat Project Tiger Area which is spread over an area of about 1,676 sq km. The best season to visit Chikhaldara is from October to June.

