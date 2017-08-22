Champhai, Mizoram

Champhai is a commercial town at the Indo-Myanmar border, offering numerous tourist attractions. Champhai houses ancient relics, monuments and memorials of legends and folklore. Located 192 kms from Aizawl, Champhai’s vineyards, passion fruit and the recently introduced ‘Kiwi’ fruit plantations in the surrounding hill slopes offer colourful vistas. Believed to be the entry point and settlement of the first Mizo migrants to India, Champhai has a rich heritage background, spread across small hamlets and villages. At the base of the town, towards the Myanmar border lies Champhai valley. Some of the popular tourist attractions include Rih Dil, Tluangtea Puk, Far Puk (Pine Cave), Lianchhiari Lunglen Tlang, Chawngtlai Historical Village, Champhai Winery, Lengteng Wildlife Sanctuary, among others.

