Cardiff, Wales

Cardiff, the capital of “Land of Castles” Wales, is a creative city with a vibrant cultural scene. The city is famous for its musical offerings, which can be found every night of the week at venues like Barfly, Clwb Ifor Bach and the Coal Exchange. One of the city’s landmark attractions, the Cardiff Castle is a monument reflecting medieval craftsmanship and Welsh heritage. The city also hosts the Great British Cheese Festival which brings together cheese of various kinds. The National Museum showcases the art, natural history and the story of Wales. Other popular tourist attractions in the city include Principality Stadium, St David’s Shopping Centre, Wales Millennium Centre and more.