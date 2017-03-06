Calgary, Canada

Situated in the Alberta province in Canada, Calgary is a vibrant city offering diverse tourism opportunities. The city has prairies to its East and mountains to the West. Calgary’s offerings span across arts and culture, culinary, adventures, nature, history, nightlife and more. The city’s music and culture festivals – such as Calgary Folk Music Festival, International Blues Festival, Afrikadey and GlobalFest – draw a large amount of tourists to the destination. The renowned Calgary Stampede is an annual rodeo, exhibition and festival featuring various events across catergories. Some of the other popular tourist attractions in and around Calgary include Fort Calgary, Canadian Rockies Hot Springs, Banff Gondola, Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary, Cowboys Dance Hall and more.