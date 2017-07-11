Brisbane, Australia

One of the oldest cities in Australia and the capital of Queensland, Brisbane is well known for its distinct ‘Queenslander’ architecture which forms much of the city’s built heritage. The city serves as a gateway to Queensland and is a popular tourist destination in Australia. Travellers can enjoy a variety of experiences in the city such as a paddlesteamer or ferry down the Brisbane River, abseil Kangaroo Point cliffs and bike ride through the City Botanic Gardens. Inspired by the memory of Steve’s mother Lyn Irwin, the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital is dedicated to saving native species and has become a tourist attraction. Brisbane is also known for its various facets including shopping, dinning, art and culture, events and festivals. Running from July 19 to 30 is the Night Noodle Markets festival, an Asian hawker market featuring Asian food, alongside entertainment.

