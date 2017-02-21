Bratislava, Slovakia

Known as “beauty on the Danube”, Bratislava is the capital of Slovakia set along the Danube River. Bratislava is known for its historical significance. Palaces, modern shopping and trade centres, art and culture and various international events and exhibitions are some of the city’s offerings. One of the city’s most popular structure, the Castle of Bratislava, can be seen from far distance. The most attractive part of Bratislava is the Old Town where the most historical sights as well as cultural institutions are located. The significant structures in Bratislava are all parts of the Monument Town Reserve. Some of the other tourist attractions include St Martin’s Cathedral, Old Town Hall, Primate’s Palace, Michael’s Gate, Grassalkovich Palace, Blue Church, Devín Castle Rubberneck and more.