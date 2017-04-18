Brasília, Brazil

Brasília, the capital city of Brazil, has become a symbol of urban planning and modern architecture of the 20th century. The city’s basic outline, designed by urbanist Lucio Costa and architect Oscar Niemeyer, was named ‘Pilot Plan’. The design resembles the figure of a plane and was declared a World Cultural Heritage by UNESCO. The Pilot Plan is shaped by the intersection of two axis – the Monumental Axis and the Road Axis, embraced by Lake Paranoá. The Monumental Axis has various attractions such as the Praça dos Três Poderes, Palácio do Planalto, Congresso Nacional and Catedral Metropolitana de Brasília. Another interesting attraction is the JK Bridge which reflects the city’s modern architecture. The Park Lady Sarah Kubitschek, most commonly known as City Park, is one of Brasília’s main outdoor leisure centers. Lady Sarah Kubitschek with its sport courts, amusement parks, artificial lake, barbecue grills, equestrian center trails, restaurants and kiosks, stretches over 420 hectares and is one of the world’s largest urban parks.

