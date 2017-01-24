Belgrade, Serbia

Belgrade, the capital city of Serbia, is one of the oldest cities in Europe and since ancient time, has been an important crossing of the ways where the roads of Eastern and Western Europe meet. The city lies on two international waterways, at the confluence of the Sava and Danube rivers, due to which, the city is also known as the “Gateway to the Balkans” and the “Door to Central Europe”. Belgrade features diverse tourism offerings such as city tours through walks, bus, tram, waterways and other modes; nightlife; sports activities; shopping; museums and arts; and monuments. Belgrade Dance Festival is an important cultural event, which will be held in April this year. Popular tourist attractions include Church of Saint Sava, Belgrade Fortress, Nikola Tesla Museum, Military Museum, Avala Tower, Belgrade Zoo, and more.