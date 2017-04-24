Amboli, Maharashtra

The hill-station of Amboli is called the ‘queen’ of Maharashtra. Renowned among environmentalists as an ecological hotspot, Amboli offers cool, calm, serene climate and is enriched with flora and fauna. Located in the princely state of Sawantwadi, Amboli is situated on the ridge of the Western Ghats. Amboli is located at an altitude of 690 metres above the sea level and its topography comprises dense forest area with a large number of waterfalls. Various points of tourist interest include the Nangartas Waterfall, Hiranyakeshi, Sea View Point, and Mahadevgad. Kavlesaad Point is another point from where one can get a view of the Sahyadri ranges.

