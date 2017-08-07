Akola, Maharashtra

Located in the western part of Nagpur, Akola features a plethora of historical, archaeological, religious, wildlife and natural tourism experiences. A large segment of tourists visiting Akola are from neighbouring districts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, making it a domestic tourist destination. Due to its mythological significance, the region witnesses huge crowds during the Shrawan season of the Hindus. Some of the popular tourist destinations in and around Akola include Shahanur Fort, Narnala Wildlife Sanctuary, Shegaon, Nehru Park, Ashok Vatika and Raj Rajeshwar Temple.

