Agra, Uttar Pradesh





Known as the “City of the Taj”, Agra in northern Uttar Pradesh is one of the most popular cities among tourists, both domestic and foreigners. Apart from one of the seven wonders of the world, Taj Mahal, Agra’s offerings are spread across architecture, history, arts and crafts, cuisine and more. The older city of Agra has retained much of its history. The architecture of the Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri, both World Heritage monuments, is also famed among tourists visiting the city. Whereas, other places of tourism significance include Chini Ka Rauza, Mariyam’s Tomb, Sikandra, Jama Masjid, Bateshwar, Bauddh Math, Ram Bagh among more. Agra is also known for its handicrafts, made of marble and softstone inlay work, due to the city’s historical association with the Mughals, who were great patrons of arts and crafts. The annual Taj Mahotsav, a celebration of the city’s attractions with various programmes, will be held from February 18-27, 2017.