Agartala, Tripura

The second largest city in North East India and the capital of Tripura, Agartala is located on the bank of the Haora River and two km from the Bangladesh border. Tourism offerings in Agartala range across archaeological monuments, palaces, water bodies, forest and wild life, traditional craftsmanship and culture. Ujjayanta Palace, a royal house, is one of the major attractions among tourists. Other renowned places of tourist interest include Sukanta Academy, Nehru Park, Purbasa, Rabindra Kanan, The Heritage Park,Venuban Buddha Vihar, among others.