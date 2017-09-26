Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

World’s third-highest capital city, Addis Ababa is set at the base of the Entoto Hills. It is a cosmopolitan modern city steeped in ancient Ethiopian traditions. The city is known for its lively nightlife and some fine museums, atmospheric old churches, and lush montane forests. The landmark National Museum of Ethiopia is of particular interest for its palaeontological hall, displaying a hominid skeleton stretching back 5.5 million years. Addis Ababa also offers a thriving cultural life with its art galleries, traditional restaurants and live music venues. Some of the popular places of tourist interest in a around Addis Ababa include IES Ethnographic Museum, Red Terror Martyrs’ Memorial Museum, Addis Ababa Museum, National Postal Museum, Zoological Natural History Museum St George’s Cathedral, Africa’s largest market and more.

