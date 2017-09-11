Odisha’s tourism treasures

Scenic. Serene. Sublime. Odisha, a land of myriad marvels has everything to offer the discerning global traveller – from lakes to temples, festivals to eco tourism hotspots. As the state prepares to play host to the IATO Convention and the Odisha Travel Bazaar, ETW explores this multi-faceted destination

Heritage

The architectural heritage of Odisha is an eclectic mix of Hindu temples, Buddhist and Jain monuments that have fascinated travellers since time immemorial, with their sheer beauty and grandeur. The most famous is of course the world famous UNESCO World Heritage Site – the Konark Sun Temple. Located 35 km from Puri and 65 km from Bhubaneswar, the temple is built like a gigantic chariot. The temple was built by King Langula Narasimha Deva in the 13th century AD, and was a beacon to mariners in medieval times. The capital city Bhubaneswar is itself called a ‘City of Temples’, on account of its many beautiful edifices. Every traveller should go on a city tour of Bhubaneswar to see and experience the stunning monuments like the temples clustered around the Bindusagar Tank. The lake which is fed by a natural underground spring is associated with Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Of the original 7000 only 500 remain dating from the seventh century to the 11th century AD. The most famous temple is of course the 11th century Lingaraj Temple. The 10th century beautifully decorated Muktesvara Temple is also an important draw. Some of the other temples in the area are – Mohini temple, Ananta Vasudeva, Markandesvara temple, Uttaresvara temple, and many others. The 11th century Rajarani Temple in Bhubaneswar is famous for its erotic carvings. There is no presiding deity in the temple, but it is considered of Shaivite origin because of certain specific features.

One of the most sacred pilgrimage spots in India is the temple of Lord Jagannath (‘Lord of the Universe’) at Puri. It is one of the four great ‘Char Dham’ pilgrimage sites. The main trinity of deities worshiped at the temple are – Lord Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra. The temple complex covers a huge area of over 400,000 sq ft. The temple tower, built on a raised platform of stone to a height 214 feet above the inner sanctum, dominates the

surrounding landscape.

Outside the city limits are the Udayagiri and Khandagiri caves, which are situated on two adjacent hills. It is believed that most of these caves were carved out as residential blocks for Jain monks during the reign of King Kharavela. In Udayagiri, Hathigumpha (cave 14), Ganeshagumpha (cave 10) and Rani ka Naur (Queen’s Palace cave, cave 1) are particularly known for their carvings and sculptures.

Dhauli near Bhubaneswar is an important Buddhist site, which has a set of rock edicts left by emperor Ashoka about 260 BC. Along with the Ashokan Edicts, the Peace Pagoda and modern Buddhist Monastery, Dhauli offers the visitors small-rock cut caves, Hindu temples of early medieval period and a renovated Shiva temple known as Dhavalesvara. The ‘Diamond Triangle’ of the Ratnagiri-Udayagiri-Lalitgiri complex is part of Puspagiri University. Udayagiri is the largest Buddhist complex in Odisha. The archaeological remains at Udayagiri consist of a brick stupa, two brick monasteries, a beautiful stepped stone well with inscriptions on it, and rock-cut sculptures at the top of the hill behind. Udayagiri provides visitors a grand sight with its newly excavated sprawling monastery

complex. The excavations of Ratnagiri also unearthed two large monasteries, a big stupa, Buddhist shrines, sculptures, and votive stupas.

Coastal Tourism

Bordering the Bay of Bengal in the East, Odisha enjoys over 480 km of coastline dotted with beaches such as Chandipur, Konark, Puri, Gopalpur, etc. Leveraging upon the state’s coastline, Odisha Tourism has identified coastal tourism as one of the major tourism offerings. Chilika, Asia’s largest brackish water lake, which is a haven for millions of birds, is also one of the few places in India where one can spot dolphins.

Situated about 16 km from Berhampur, the Gopalpur Beach boasts deep and clear blue water. White surf splashing on the golden sands makes Gopalpur as one of the finest beaches on the eastern coast. Objects made of seashells are also available for tourists to buy as souvenirs. The area is also known for its sea food, especially fish from the deep sea. Gopalpur was also once popular for maritime activities and was one of the outlets through which early settlers of South East Asia sailed off. Another famous coastal offering, the sunny beach at Puri has been the destination for numerous pilgrims taking the traditional purifying dip. However, over the years, both Indian and foreign beach lovers have it to their list of places to visit in Odisha. The beach is known among tourists for watching the sunrise in spectrum of colours. With an array of beach facing hotels and resorts, the Puri beach is an ideal holiday spot for relaxation. Located eight km from Puri, Balighai beach is a popular picnic spot. Visitors may also get a glimpse of the Baliharina, a kind of deer who inhabit the area. The Sea Turtle Research Centre is another attraction near the beach. A small but serene, Astaranga is another beach located 91 km from Puri. The beach is especially known for offering multi-coloured horizon during sunset.

Backed by casuarinas trees and creeper over the sand dunes, Chandipur beach is said to have a unique distinction on its own. Unlike other beaches, the sea water here recedes away from the shore line about five km twice a day, an unusual phenomenon. When the waters disappears, one can even take a jeep ride on the beach. The beach also features small red crabs, sea shells and drift wood. About two km from Chandipur beach lies Balaramgadi where the river Budhabalang meets the sea. Close to the famous Sun Temple of Konark, Chandrabhaga Beach with a long stretch of clean sands and cool blue water offers its own serenity.

In the past river Chandrabhaga joined the sea here but now only the confluence remains to be seen. Religious tourists in large number take holy dip in this confluence on the Magha Saptami day. There is also a functional light house.

While these widely known coastal attractions draw a significant proportion of tourists, Odisha also has some lesser known beaches such as Talasari, Ramchandi, Pat-Sonapur, Beleswar and Aryapali.