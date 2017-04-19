Visit Anaheim unveils virtual reality video

Visit Anaheim, the official destination marketing organisation (DMO) for Anaheim, has unveiled a new virtual reality video to immerse the meetings industry into the sights and sounds of Anaheim. The video is part of Visit Anaheim’s set of marketing tools used to educate meeting planners on the evolution of the destination. The story begins at the Anaheim Convention Center (ACC) and moves throughout four other locations around the Anaheim Resort district, showcasing offerings that are just a short walk or drive away.

By pairing visuals and narratives, Visit Anaheim aims to delight meeting planners to drive convention and meetings business to the destination. “Anaheim has evolved dramatically over the last few years, especially for the meetings industry. We wanted to provide our sales team the capability to offer clients a front row seat in Anaheim wherever they are. Viewers are transported to the heart of SoCal and get to see first-hand how the Anaheim Convention Center looks in full swing, where attendees can explore new culinary offerings, our burgeoning craft beer scene and exciting nightlife,” said Charles Harris, senior vice president – marketing, Visit Anaheim.

The video features a mix of Anaheim locations, which are all shot in 8K 360 video, including the ACC, Anaheim Regional Transportation Intermodal Center (ARTIC), dining and dancing at THE RANCH Restaurant & Saloon, relaxing at Unsung Brewery and the Anaheim Packing House.