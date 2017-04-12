TCEB launches ‘Spice Up Thailand’ campaign for MICE travellers

The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), in collaboration with Visa International Thailand, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Thai Airways, Thai Smile Airways and Department of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce, has launched the Spice Up Thailand 2017 campaign for the fourth consecutive year.

The campaign offers special privileges for MICE travellers, such as 10 per cent hotel discounts, 50 per cent discounts for car rentals and airport transfers, Thai Baht 500 cash coupons for shopping, 25 per cent restaurant discounts, and 50 per cent off golf course green fees. In addition, other hotel, shopping, dining, wellness, activity and transportation promotions have been made available.

Nopparat Maythaveekulchai, president, TCEB, said, “Promoting MICE-related business through adopting an online marketing strategy has been a significant tool applied by TCEB, aimed to boost the domestic and international market of MICE travellers. Consistent with the government’s Digital Economy policy, this will drive the growth of Thailand’s MICE industry, while also supporting the overall economic growth of the country. TCEB has developed the Spice Up Thailand campaign together with five partners in order to promote and create awareness of the MICE industry overseas, as well as delivering a first-class experience to MICE travellers; in turn, this will help to increase spending and encourage MICE travellers to extend their stay in Thailand. The campaign has been carried out for the previous three years and is continuously developing in terms of adding new privileges for domestic MICE travellers, and targeting the MICE industry in Asia, specifically Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam.”

In the previous year, a total of 46 MICE events from 16 organisers registered to join the campaign with more than 43,000 coupons redeemed, generating over 20 million views online. The top five most popular products and services redeemed by MICE visitors were restaurants, shopping, attractions, spas, and transportation (car rental and airport transfers). The top 10 nationalities of MICE travellers redeeming such coupons during the campaign were China, India, Singapore, Vietnam, USA, Hong Kong, Pakistan, Australia, Algeria, and Thailand. This year, the Spice Up Thailand Campaign is working in alliance with registered organisations with more than 60 exhibitions in total.

Noppadon Pakprot, deputy governor for tourism product and business, said, “It is obvious to see that MICE travellers are a high-quality tourist group due to their high spending power. In addition to expenses on attending conferences or trade fairs, there are other expenses from recreational activities. This campaign also offers privileges and offers on certain products and services facilitating MICE travellers as well as attracting them to come to Thailand and stay longer for leisure after their business trips. Therefore, the benefits of this campaign are not only for the MICE industry, but also for the overall tourism industry.”

Suripong Tantiyanon, visa country manager, Thailand, commented, “Visa selected special privileges to meet the lifestyles and demands of MICE travellers all around the world, as well as in Thailand. Visa is also co-operating with the Thai Travel Center and Asia-Discovery in order to provide alternatives for MICE travellers wanting to stay longer for leisure or relaxation. For example, tour packages in Thailand are available with special prices as well as other additional privileges. Apart from offers especially designated for MICE travellers, Visa also provides many special privilege programmes for both Thai and foreign Visa card holders, including Chinese MICE travellers, the group which ranked first in 2016, in terms of the number of privileges and coupons used.”

To encourage more MICE travellers to download the privilege coupons on offer as part of the Spice Up Thailand campaign, TCEB has organised an online activity, ‘Plan More, Enjoy More’, which enables MICE travellers to design their own trips and share their experiences through social media channels. The participant who obtains the highest number of likes and shares will receive a prize. This activity will be held from May to July 2017.