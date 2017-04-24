NYC & Company targets meeting planners in the Bronx

NYC & Company, New York City’s destination marketing organisation, is inviting meeting planners and attendees to “Make it NYC” and plan their next meeting, corporate event or team-building activities in the Bronx. Just 20 minutes from Midtown Manhattan by the B, D,1, 2,4,5, 6 subway lines or Metro-North Railroad from Grand Central Terminal, the Bronx is an easily accessible destination for meetings and events.

“The Bronx provides endless opportunities for planners looking to create standout meetings and events in New York City’s northernmost borough. From private suites at Yankee Stadium and outdoor reception space among the animals at the Bronx Zoo to authentic food and culture, the Bronx brings a new take on the typical New York City meetings and events experience,” said Jerry Cito, senior vice president – convention development, NYC & Company.

Attractions and venues

The Bronx is home to many of New York City’s well-known attractions and museums, each providing its own unique spaces and team-building activities. Yankee Stadium, home of the New York Yankees, offers experiences for up to 10,000 attendees with flexible conference and meeting spaces. The stadium’s bi-level Legends Suite Club can host seated dinners and receptions from 400 to 500 guests on either of its levels overlooking the ballpark. The Ford Field MVP Club behind home plate is ideal for tradeshows and conferences, with accommodations up to 500 for a standing reception or 396 seated. NYY Steak, a classic steakhouse that overlooks the stadium’s Great Hall, is another option to consider.

Built in 1843, the historic Wave Hill House along the Hudson River is a hidden treasure in the Bronx. Featuring gardens, Wave Hill offers flexible meeting and conference room spaces that were renovated in 2013. The 28-acre centre can accommodate up to 175 guests for conferences, corporate retreats, lectures and events.

The Bronx Zoo offers indoor and outdoor spaces. The zoo’s Schiff Family Great Hall can host up to 200 reception guests. Visitors can also enjoy a reception with the gorillas at the indoor area of the Congo Gorilla Forest, which can accommodate up to 80 guests.

With 250 acres of hills and gardens, the New York Botanical Garden offers flexible indoor and outdoor spaces for corporate events and other occasions. The venue can accommodate a large-scale celebration for up to 700 guests in spaces such as its Victorian-style Enid A. Haupt Conservatory (up to 1,000 guests with outdoor tent), the Garden Terrace Room (up to 330 guests) and Stone Mill, an outdoor terrace surrounded by trees with capacity for 120 guests. On display April 22 to October 29 this year is the garden’s Chihuly Exhibition, featuring glass installations by world-renowned sculptor David Chihuly.

The Lehman Center for the Performing Arts at Lehman College is a performance venue near Van Cortlandt Park that can host up to 2,310 attendees seated – ideal for seminars, conferences and more. The venue offers year-round entertainment, including ballet performances, concerts and films.

Hotels

Whether it’s a corporate event or a face-to-face meeting, the 125-room Residence Inn New York The Bronx at Metro Center Atrium in the East Bronx is one of the borough’s newest hotels. With 1,500 square feet of event space that can accommodate up to 134 people, the hotel is a perfect location for smaller meetings. It is also just minutes away from Bronx Zoo and New York Botanical Garden.

Another option is the 60-room Opera House Hotel in the South Bronx, which was once home to the storied Bronx Opera House. The hotel’s Houdini room can accommodate groups of up to 25, while the more intimate Burns room can accommodate eight. Its location makes it the ideal place to experience the nearby Arthur Avenue Retail Market.