Air Asia introduces ‘MyCorporate’ suite for business travellers

AirAsia is launching MyCorporate, a suite of products exclusively made for business travellers. MyCorporate consists of three bundle options, depending on the requirements of the traveller and the company budget – Fare Only, Corporate Lite and Corporate Full Flex. The Fare Only product is the air fare only, with all add-ons available for a fee. The Corporate Lite bundle includes air fare, a complimentary meal, standard seat assignment and dedicated check-in counter. Guests also have the option of changing their flight once up to two hours before departure with no flight change fee. Whereas, the Corporate Full Flex bundle includes air fare, a complimentary meal, ‘Hot Seat’ assignment, 20 kg baggage allowance, dedicated check-in counter, ‘Xpress Baggage’, priority boarding and full flexibility with unlimited flight changes and a full refund upon cancellation up to two hours prior departure. Corporate Full Flex guests will also be able to enjoy GoShow, an exclusive product allowing them to standby on an earlier flight on the same day, to the same destination, with no added fees or fare charges.

Companies signed up to MyCorporate will have access to a convenient, easy-to-use online booking system and comprehensive reporting to keep track of corporate travelling expenses. Amar Abrol, managing director and CEO, AirAsia India, said, “MyCorporate product has been designed to meet business travellers’ needs. With the launch of MyCorporate, we believe we have a programme that serves the needs of both the traveller and the company to further capture our share of this important segment.”

Kiran Jain, commercial director, AirAsia India, said, “This is one big step towards offering a holistic corporate product. With MyCorporate, we will offer the right product to our corporate clients’ needs and budgets. Corporate guests can choose to opt for just seats with no add-ons, a Lite product with basic benefits or take advantage of our fully loaded product designed to make business travel more convenient and flexible.”