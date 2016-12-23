The United Engineering Company: Serving the pharma industry for the last five decades

THE UNITED ENGINEERING COMPANY (UEC) with the brand name ‘UNITED’ is known for being the pioneer and commander in packaging machinery manufacturing in India.

UEC, which was started in the year 1963 by GD Roy, has attained high reputation in providing machines and services of highest standards since the beginning. With the founder’s innovative ideas and unmatched leadership qualities, UEC crossed various boundaries in different fields of work.

Initiating the business with solutions for parenterals (ampoules and vials), UEC has diversified its business into the bottle packaging sector and has also mastered in providing machines for automatic tablet coating. UEC also provides customised solutions for its customers.

With a vision to provide the best pharmaceutical manufacturing technology, UEC has also ventured into different industries such as distilleries, cosmetics, foods and beverage, paints, chemicals, home care, office and student stationery and others.

The company has also expanded its footprints abroad in a large way. Today, ‘UNITED’ machines are exported to more than 21 countries across the globe namely the US, Canada, Bolivia, Nigeria, Kenya, the UAE, Iran, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Korea and others.

UEC puts in a lot of effort for their R&D and strives to provide the best and optimised solution to its customers. By virtue of dedication and continuous hard work of their R&D team, ‘UNITED’ machines provide technically advanced solution for its customers.

Presently UEC is having its head office in Kolkata. It has three manufacturing units in West Bengal, covering an area of over 10000 sq ft. UEC is having its marketing and sales office in Mumbai to cater to the eastern part of the nation and overseas. The company has also set up well equipped service shop in Mumbai to service its clients.

The United Engineering Company has been honoured by the prestigious ‘Innovator’s Award’ from the Indian Pharmaceutical Congress for their innovation and development and continuous value additions to the pharma packaging industry.

Today, at UEC, machines are equipped with the latest technology. For its customers, UNITED machines are cost effective but are guaranteed with the highest quality, optimum production and ensured unconditional service.

UEC is equally focused on being a corporate citizen. It has never shirked the responsibility of the society and has always been an active participant in numerous social events which help in uplifting the quality of living of the deprived.

With almost every pharma formulation manufacturer being an ‘UNITED’ machine user coupled with 50 years experience, UEC commits in becoming better than the best in the near future.