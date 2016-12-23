Sanofi India collaborates with NIPER Kolkata

To promote academic excellence and research

Sanofi India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) Kolkata, in the presence of Pranab Mukherjee, President, India. The collaboration with NIPER Kolkata, an autonomous body set up under the aegis of Department of Pharmaceuticals, GoI, will promote academic excellence and research in the areas of pharmaceuticals and consumer healthcare products, to cater to the current and future needs of the pharma industry.

Through this initiative, Sanofi India will

Participate in revision or formulation of curriculum for a Post-Graduate (M.S.)/Ph.D. Programme

Provide opportunities of internship or project work to NIPER Kolkata M.S./ Ph.D. students at manufacturing sites

Ensure association of R&D heads with the dissertation work of NIPER Students

Provide career growth opportunities

Undertake collaborative research activities in identified areas

As per the MoU, the key deliverables for Sanofi India will be to assist NIPER Kolkata foster students with updated knowledge, and who are ready for the pharmaceutical industry.

Repurposing of existing pharmaceuticals

Novel small molecules for anti-diabetics and drug resistant tuberculosis

API by Synthetic Biology/ Cell Factory

Phyto-pharmaceuticals

Rare diseases of public health importance

“The era of academia-industry collaboration to address the mammoth task of capacity building to meet our healthcare challenges has well and truly begun. Only a well-equipped and trained workforce can face future challenges and cater to the vast healthcare needs of the nation. We are proud to associate with NIPER Kolkata in this collaborative exercise to hone the students’ skill-sets, and empower them for future, based on our practical knowledge and research experience,” said Dr Shailesh Ayyangar, MD, Sanofi India.

