Albert David to open new division to focus on gynaecology and orthopaedics

It is a move to help the company to expand the customer base, product basket and its presence in various segments and achieve its growth objectives of the next five years

Kolkata’s leading pharma company, Albert David, a unit of Kothari Group, has initiated the process of opening a new division which would focus primarily in the therapeutic segments of gynaecology and orthopaedics and help the company achieve the growth objectives of the next five years.

To maintain its competitive edge in low price common dosage forms and to maintain the vibrancy of its product portfolio several newer formulations are being outsourced in line with the growth strategy of the company. Reportedly, this move would also help the company to expand the customer base, product basket and its presence in various segments.

Currently, Albert David manufactures pharma formulations, bulk drugs and injections. It has manufacturing plants at Kolkata, Ghaziabad and Mandideep (Bhopal). The Kolkata factory produces tablets, powders, small volume parenterals, oral liquids and bulk drugs.

The Ghaziabad plant manufactures IV fluids in glass and polyethylene containers using Blow Fill Seal Technology (BFS), small volume parenterals and capsules. Plant located at Mandideep is dedicated to produce disposable syringes and needles.

Technology upgradation and a fully revamped Research & Development (R&D) department would support the growth plans of the company with more in-line oral solids, liquids and sterile liquid dosage forms.

The company also has an active Export Division which is engaged in the process of developing specific dossiers for registration and future business in various countries.

The current export focus of Albert David Limited is restricted to the Rest of the World (ROW) markets.

In the last fiscal (2015-16), the company recorded a topline of Rs 321.30 crores and is expecting to touch Rs 345 crores by the end of March 2017.

The two launches, DHUP (Vitamin D3) and Inbalanse (Probiotic) would not only add to increase the net turnover of the company but will also open up newer therapeutic segment to ensure rapid growth and facilitate future launches.

Understanding the challenges which has risen due to various government policies, viz. FDC Ban, DPCO and stricter regulatory norms for both pharma formulations and FSSAI products, the company has put its strategies in place to tide over such hardships and sail through successfully to achieve its business goals.

