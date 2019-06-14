Home / ‘The Future of Supply Chain Management’ by OPPI

‘The Future of Supply Chain Management’ by OPPI

By EP News Bureau on June 14, 2019

The Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI), in collaboration with Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance and Indian Drug Manufacturers Association, is hosting a one-day industry event on ‘The Future of Supply Chain Management’. The event aims to explore the opportunities and address the challenges of supply chain management through a series of engaging and focussed discussions related to manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, distribution and IT.

Date: 12th July 2019

Venue: Taj Lands End, Mumbai

Contact details:
Bhavna Singh
Director Communications
Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India
E-mail: bhavna.singh@indiaoppi.com
Tel: +91 22 2491 8123/6662 700