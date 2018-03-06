PharmaTech Expo 2018 & LabTech Expo 2018 is an international exhibition on pharma machinery, lab, analytical, pharma formulations, nutraceutical and packaging equipment. Suppliers, manufacturers, industrialists, entrepreneurs, buyers and consultants will get the opportunity to assemble at this common platform.

Date: April 27-29, 2018

Venue: Parade Ground, Sector 17, Chandigarh

Contact Details:

701-702, Corporate House

Near Dinesh Hall,

IncomeTax,

Ashram Road,

Ahmedabad – 380009

Tel: 079 – 27540493