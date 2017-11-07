Acharya & B M Reddy College of Pharmacy, Bengaluru will organise an AICTE sponsored two-day ‘Millennial Pharma Student’s Congress’ on the theme ‘Skill India for Global Pharmacy’. The congress will be a unique programme aimed to create awareness among pharmacy students about soft and domain skills and emphasise the importance of developing right skills for a successful career in industry and profession. Special events will be organised to stimulate innovative thinking and provide exposure about real time scenario to the students and academia. The events planned include Pharma SpaRx, PSI BOND, SKILL Meet, PharmaSEE, P 4 Pharmacist, Pharma Connect and C2C.

Date: November 10-11, 2017

Venue: Acharya & B M Reddy College of Pharmacy, Bengaluru

Contact Details:

Dr BLR.Madhavi

Asst Professor,

Dept of Pharmaceutics,

Acharya & BM Reddy College of Pharmacy,

Soldevanahalli, Hesaraghatta,

Bengaluru, Karnataka (India)

Mob: 9866635751