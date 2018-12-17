Home / MEDINSPIRE

MEDINSPIRE

By EP News Bureau on December 17, 2018

The inaugural edition of MEDINSPIRE, an international multidisciplinary medical summit, will be held at DY Patil University, Navi Mumbai on February 14 to 17, 2019. The summit will be a platform to understand the dynamic field of medicine and its convergent, rapidly developing technologies and ideologies and their potential in advancing healthcare. The summit will be a platform for medical professionals across the globe to assimilate diverse concepts through a blanket-approach summit that can potentially transform the healthcare landscape globally.

The summit is going to host 70+ international speakers, 400+ foreign speakers, 30+ medical specialties. The expected number of delegates is 10,000. The Healthcare Management track in MEDINSPIRE will be an opportunity to learn and interact with the leaders who govern the $280 billion industry in the country. It encompasses topics focussing on super specialty business, quality, manpower retention, financial planning, medico-legal, operational excellences.

Date: February 14 to 17, 2019

Venue: DY Patil University, Navi Mumbai

Contact details

MEDINSPIRE Administrative Office
University Research Laboratory
DY Patil University
Sector 7, Nerul,
Navi Mumbai
400706
E-mail: support.medinspire@dypatil.edu
Office Tel: +91 22 30965864 / +91 22 30965865
Mobile: +91 8422947963 / +91 8422947964