The inaugural edition of MEDINSPIRE, an international multidisciplinary medical summit, will be held at DY Patil University, Navi Mumbai on February 14 to 17, 2019. The summit will be a platform to understand the dynamic field of medicine and its convergent, rapidly developing technologies and ideologies and their potential in advancing healthcare. The summit will be a platform for medical professionals across the globe to assimilate diverse concepts through a blanket-approach summit that can potentially transform the healthcare landscape globally.

The summit is going to host 70+ international speakers, 400+ foreign speakers, 30+ medical specialties. The expected number of delegates is 10,000. The Healthcare Management track in MEDINSPIRE will be an opportunity to learn and interact with the leaders who govern the $280 billion industry in the country. It encompasses topics focussing on super specialty business, quality, manpower retention, financial planning, medico-legal, operational excellences.

Date: February 14 to 17, 2019

Venue: DY Patil University, Navi Mumbai

Contact details

MEDINSPIRE Administrative Office

University Research Laboratory

DY Patil University

Sector 7, Nerul,

Navi Mumbai

400706

E-mail: support.medinspire@dypatil.edu

Office Tel: +91 22 30965864 / +91 22 30965865

Mobile: +91 8422947963 / +91 8422947964