iPHEX 2018 will bring together the drugs, pharmaceutical and healthcare industry – all under one roof. The event will be organised by Pharmexcil and supported by Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Department of Commerce, Government of India. 400 overseas buyers from focus areas are being invited to participate in the exhibition.

Date: May 8-10, 2018

Venue: Pragati Maidan

Contact Details:

Mumbai TV Industrial Estate,

Unit No 211, 2nd Floor, 248-A,

S K Ahire Marg, Worli,

Mumbai – 400030

Tel: 91 22 24938750

Fax: 91 22 24938822