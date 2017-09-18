Centre for Intellectual Property Management (CIPROM) with Gopakumar Nair Associates and Gnanlex will organise a workshop on ‘INNOVATION – The Bridge & Platform for Progress.’ The chief guest for the event will be PH Kurian, Addl. Chief Secretary and Revenue Secretary, Kerala. Dr Ajit Prabhu, Chief Scientist, Kerala, State Council for Science, Technology and Environment will talk about Innovation Ecosystem in Kerala – the Role of KSCSTE; Dr Saji George, CEO, BioNest will give a lecture on ‘Bionest’ as a platform for growth of entrepreneurship; RS Praveen Raj, Sr Scientist, CSIR-NIIST will give an insight on Philosophy of Patents; Vishnu S Warrier, Dy Manager-Legal, HLL Lifecare will elaboarte on intellectual property management and Andreya Fernandes, GNAs will give an insight on Prior Art Search for PNIS & FTO.

Date: October 16, 2017

Venue: Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala

Contact Details:

Sajeevkumar

Gopakumar Nair Associates

3rd Floor, Shivmangal

Next to Big Bazaar

Akurli Road, Kandivli (East)

Mumbai – 400101, (India)

Tel: 91-22-4089 5403/ 2887 2058/ 2885 0805

Fax: 91-22-28462455

Website: www.gnaipr.com