FDD Conclave 2018

Organised by the Indian Express (P) Ltd and Express Pharma, India’s leading Pharma Business Magazine, Formulation and Drug Delivery (FDD) Conclave is the platform for technologies, innovations and applicable insights in a rapidly evolving segment. In its second edition, it takes a deeper dive into evolving regulations which are fundamental to the FDD scientist’s role one of the key gatekeepers of a company’s future reputation and market leadership.
Date: June 15-16, 2018
Venue: Novotel Airport, Hyderabad
Contact Details:
Rajesh Bhatkal / Vinita Hasija
Mob: 09821313917 / 09820590053
Email: rajesh.bhatkal@expressindia.com / vinita.hassija@expressindia.com