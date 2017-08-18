Emerging role of excipients in pharmaceutical industry

The quality of excipients is critical to assure the safety, quality and efficacy of medicines. For the first time IDMA and IPEC India bring together leading excipients manufacturers and distributors (suppliers), pharma manufacturers and regulatory authorities in this seminar. Expert panelists will discuss on how excipient regulations can be streamlined and made useful for excipient manufacturers and deliberate on various modalities for implementation of such regulations.

Date: September 8, 2017

Venue: Chennai

Contact details

IDMA Secretariat

Email: admin@idmaindia.com

Tel: 022-24944624