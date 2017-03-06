On account of the 5th anniversary of Oviya MedSafe’s founding, Oviya MedSafe has partnered with event management firm VHEO Ventures, to organise DRUG DILIGENCE 2017, a two-day national level conference and workshop on pharmacovigilance. The programme will have renowned national and local faculty from the academia, pharmaceutical industry, government officials and service providers in pharmacovigilance and related segments. The highlight of the programme will be a paper presentation session on pharmacovigilance which is exclusively for student delegates only. Ten papers will be shortlisted for presentation from the abstracts received and the first three places will be adjudged and awarded by the guest speakers.

Date: March 17-18, 2017

Venue: IMA Hall, Coimbatore

Contact Details:

Dr J Vijay Venkatraman

Managing Director & CEO,

Oviya MedSafe Coimbatore, India

Director,

Oviya MedSafe UK Ltd,

London, UK

Tel: +91-422-2444442

Mob: +91-8220725777

Website: www.oviyamedsafe.com