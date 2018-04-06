DATA DECODE

Pharma Data Analytics Summit will bring together industry leaders, technical experts, data scientist, innovators, and academia in data analytics to share their expertise, insights and experiences on key challenges, potential solutions and best practices in the industry. The conference will provide an interactive forum with thought leaders presenting latest developments, case studies, round table and panel discussion, interactive Q&A sessions to further develop and answer your queries and vibrant exhibition space with solution providers showcasing their technologies and software.

Date: April 26, 2018

Venue: Mumbai

Contact Details:

Vik Tyagi

Email: vik.tyagi@biotrains.com