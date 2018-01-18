BioAsia, the annual event of the Government of Telangana, will start from February 22, 2018 at HICC in the city of Hyderabad – the life sciences hub of India. This year the event completes 15 successful years of bringing together all the stakeholder of Pharma and Life Sciences sector from national and international arena. The event scheduled for February 22 – 24, 2018 is expected to witness participation of 1,500 delegates from over 55 countries with 100 High profile speakers and 500 corporates. With the theme of RIGHT TIME, RIGHT NOW BioAsia 2018 will deliberate on the strategies to take on this rapid pace of change, innovative ways to develop new models for distribution & healthcare delivery and the opportunities exist right now for the Life Sciences value chain.

Date: February 22 – 24, 2018

Venue: Hyderabad International Convention Centre, Hyderabad

Contact Details:

Ms. Paridhi Gupta

Tel: +91 9177749651

Email: info@bioasia.in