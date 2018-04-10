Messe Muenchen India announced a regional edition of analytica Anacon India and India Lab Expo, the market leading trade fairs for laboratory technology, analysis, biotechnology and diagnostics in Mumbai for the very first time.

The Mumbai edition is anticipated to bring together over hundred exhibitors and expects over 3,500 trade visitors in just two days. The multi-facet list of exhibitors will showcase solutions from incubators, stability chambers, laboratory instruments, analytical technologies and chemicals to laboratory furniture and many more.

Date: April 25-26, 2018

Venue: Bombay Exhibition Centre

Contact details:

www.analyticaindia.com, www.indialabexpo.com