Date: October 6, 2017 | Mumbai

The Lex Witness 6th Annual Pharma Legal & Compliance Summit 2017 will have power packed discussions on regulatory rides, technological advancements, IPR, smart contracts, combat counterfeiting, pharmaceutical pricing in India.

Speakers who are going to take part in the summit are Debolina Partap, Vice President – Legal & General Counsel, Wockhardt Group; Akshat Pande, Partner, Alpha Partners; Ashish Prasad, Partner, Economic Laws Practice; Garima Sahney, Associate Partner, Saikrishna & Associates; Ghanashyam Hegde, Director Legal, Abbott India; J Sai Deepak, Founder, Law Chamber of J Sai Deepak; Lalit Ambastha, Founder and Patent Attorney, PatentWire Consultants; Raghavender GR, Joint Secretary, Dept. of Justice, Ministry of Law & Justice, Govt. of India; Rahul Gupta, Vice President – Regulatory Affairs, USV; Sanjay Kumar, Head of Legal , Ethics & Compliance, GSK Consumer Healthcare India; Sanjaykumar Patel, Head-IPR (Intellectual Property Rights), B&S Group; Shantanu Mukherjee, Legal Head, Asia Pacific and Japan, Lupin; Shujath Bin Ali, Senior Director- Legal & Risk Management, PAREXEL International; Siva Gopinatham, Partner, Dhir & Dhir Associates; Subodh P. Deo, Partner, Saikrishna & Associates; Sudeep Sanyal, Regional Vice President, Apttus and Vinod Kumar B, Head Legal, Strides Shasun

Date: October 6, 2017

Venue: Mumbai

Contact details:

Bhupinder Kaur

Sr Manager – Brand Innovation

Lex Witness -India’s 1st Magazine on Legal & Corporate Affairs

Handphone:+91.9654155065

Deskphone:+91.11- 66569793

Address: #426, 2nd Floor, MG Road, Ghitorni

New Delhi – 110030