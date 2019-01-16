5th annual HITLAB Innovators Summit: India

The summit will bring together leaders in health, tech, design, policy, and impact investing to discuss digital solutions for pressing health issues. This year’s theme is Empowering meaningful digital health innovation for India’s 1.3+ billion lives. Express Pharma is one of the media partners for the summit.

The HITLAB Innovators Summit will be an opportunity to network, collaborate, and exchange ideas with professionals across the industry. From voice-activated technologies and augmented reality to machine learning, artificial intelligence, blockchain, connected devices, assisted living, and personalised medicine, the cutting-edge ideas shared will represent innovative health strategies and opportunities with potential to transform the continuum of health and care in India.

Date: February 16, 2019

Venue: Indian Institute of Technology – Delhi

Contact details

Pooja Malik

Senior Associate, India Operations | HITLAB

India Office:

AWFIS, A-16, 2nd Floor,

Qutab Institutional Area,

Aruna Asaf Ali Marg,

Vasant Kunj,

New Delhi, 110067