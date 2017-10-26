Summary: Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Government of India, in association with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), will organise the 3rd Edition of India Pharma 2018 -International Exhibition & Conference. The event will have an international exhibition and a conference along with series of concurrent events, such as CEOs forum, investors meets, international drugs regulatory meet, buyer- seller meet, etc.

Date: February 15-17, 2018

Venue: Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, Bengaluru,

Contact details:

Saurabh Parmar

Research Associate

FICCI

Federation House, Tansen Marg, New Delhi 110 001

T: +91-11-23487533

F: +91-11-23359734

M: +91-9990733093

E: saurabh@ficci.com

Website:- www.indiapharmaexpo.in