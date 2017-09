December 14-15, 2017 | Mumbai

American Chemical Society will host its 2nd Annual Industry Symposium. The symposium will bring together industry professionals from the areas of pharmaceuticals, chemicals, biosimilars and biologics to discuss global challenges and recent advances in biologics and biosimilars.

Date: December 14-15, 2017

Venue: Mumbai

Contact details:

Aparna Sharma

Membership and Scientific Associate

India

T +91-900 809-7001

www.acs.org