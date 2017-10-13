CPhI Conferences will organise the 2nd annual edition of ‘Elemental and Genotoxic Impurities Conference. The conference will focus on the details delineated in these guidelines and elaborate on the challenges that industry is experiencing when attending to these types of impurities in drug substances and drug products.
The conference is bifurcated into the workshop model on Day 1 for ‘Genotoxic Impurities’ and Conference Model on Day 2 for ‘Elemental Impurities.’ The workshop will feature Dr Raphael Nudelman, Director of Chemical & Computational Toxicology, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, where he heads the impurity justification and qualification of Teva’s drug substances and drug products. The summit is likely to witness large gathering of the industry stalwarts on the rostrum to enhance your knowledge on impurity profiling.
Key topics of the conference include:
Date: November 2-3, 2017
Venue: The Courtyard By Marriott, Hyderabad
