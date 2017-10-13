CPhI Conferences will organise the 2nd annual edition of ‘Elemental and Genotoxic Impurities Conference. The conference will focus on the details delineated in these guidelines and elaborate on the challenges that industry is experiencing when attending to these types of impurities in drug substances and drug products.

The conference is bifurcated into the workshop model on Day 1 for ‘Genotoxic Impurities’ and Conference Model on Day 2 for ‘Elemental Impurities.’ The workshop will feature Dr Raphael Nudelman, Director of Chemical & Computational Toxicology, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, where he heads the impurity justification and qualification of Teva’s drug substances and drug products. The summit is likely to witness large gathering of the industry stalwarts on the rostrum to enhance your knowledge on impurity profiling.

Key topics of the conference include:

Genotoxic

Genotoxic impurity profile overview

Evaluation of the ICH M7 guideline and its applications

Risk assessment and control strategies for mutagenic impurities

Documentation

Case studies

Elemental

Elemental impurity profile overview

Effect of extractables and leachables on impurities

Risk assessment and control of elemental impurities

Analytical techniques

Date: November 2-3, 2017

Venue: The Courtyard By Marriott, Hyderabad

Contact Details:

Janis Menezes

Trainee Marketing – Conferences

UBM India

TIMES SQUARE | Unit No. 1&2,

‘B’ Wing, 5th Floor

Andheri Kurla Road,

Marol, Andheri (East),

Mumbai – 400 059

Tel: +91 – 22 – 6172 7008/ 7000

Email: janis.menezes@ubm.com

Website: www.ubmindia.in