Lesaffre Human Care launches scientific papers on women’s health

Promising anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory properties for vaginal candidiasis therapy

Lesaffre Human Care, supplier of quality ingredients from yeast and bacteria fermentation for the global human care markets, has announced the recent publication of two new scientific papers1, 2 reiterating the beneficial effects of S. cerevisiae-based ingredients in preventing vaginal infections and helping women manage their day-to-day intimate health: in the Medical Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology and in Beneficial Microbes.

The two publications mentioned above show continuous recognition from the scientific community of the company’s long-term investment in providing strong scientific and clinical data to substantiate the unique health benefits of its ingredients. For example, research supporting the positive effects of the company’s exclusive S. cerevisiae-based ingredients in women health has been published in several peer-reviewed journals3,4 and presented at industry-events and international conferences on numerous occasions since 2016. However, Lesaffre Human Care continues to investigate and deepen its understanding and expertise to provide unmatched data to support their efficacy.

“As an ingredient supplier, we believe that obtaining such scientific validation is paramount; which is why we are committed to standing out among ingredients suppliers by delivering second to none expert information to our customers and acting an industry-leader in this regard. We pledge to always provide safe ingredients vetted by the scientific community and that offer unique benefits backed by extensive research. In doing so, we seek to bring extra value to the health & nutrition industry while building trust and lasting relationships with our partners,” explains Véronique Lhommet, Women’s Health Product Manager at Lesaffre Human Care.

To further their knowledge of S. cerevisiae CNCM I-3856 benefits on women’s intimate health, the company launched a clinical study. The goal was to research the effects of oral administration of this probiotic5 yeast as an adjuvant therapy in women suffering from vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC). Results, which spearheaded the publication in the Medical Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology1 of one of the new scientific papers, showed that probiotic yeast S. cerevisiae CNCM I-3856 is “easy-to-use and well tolerated” and that “the probiotic yeast is efficient in controlling vaginal Candida proliferation after conventional treatment thus limiting VVC recurrence.”

“Writers also called our exclusive S. cerevisiae-based probiotic a “natural breakthrough for vaginal health”1 which is invaluable for over 75 per cent of women around the world who experience at least one episode of vaginal infection in their life, many of whom suffering from recurrence,” explains Véronique Lhommet.

In addition to these findings, the peer-reviewed paper published in Beneficial Microbes2 this February revealed promising anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory properties for vaginal candidiasis therapy. Researchers concluded that “the beneficial effect exerted by this S. cerevisiae-based probiotic is the result of its interference with the expression of fungus virulence factors coupled with the modulation of the inflammatory response of the host.”

All of these new discoveries strengthen previous research results on Lesaffre Human Care’s S.cerevisiae-based ingredients for women health enhancement and prompt the company to keep investing in clinical research to reveal the full potential of each and every one of its health-promoting ingredients.

