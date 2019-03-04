Home / Gilead misses key goal in NASH liver disease trial

By Reuters on March 4, 2019
liver

Analysts have projected the market for NASH treatments to reach $20 billion to $35 billion as populations with fatty diets increasingly develop the disease

Gilead Sciences said that a late-stage study of a key experimental drug aimed at treating NASH, a progressive fatty liver disease, failed to meet its main goal. The study compared the drug, called selonsertib, with a placebo treatment in a trial of nearly 900 patients with compensated cirrhosis, an advanced form of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis, or NASH.

“While we are disappointed that the STELLAR-4 study did not achieve its primary endpoint, we remain committed to advancing therapies for patients with advanced fibrosis due to NASH, where there is a significant unmet need for effective and well-tolerated treatments,” Dr John McHutchison, Gilead’s chief scientific officer, said in a statement. Analysts have projected the market for NASH treatments to reach $20 billion to $35 billion as populations with fatty diets increasingly develop the disease.