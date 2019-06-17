DuPont, BioMe Oxford to co-develop and bring to market smart capsule to sample gut microbiota

Intestinal microbiome, 3D illustration showing anatomy of human digestive system and enteric bacteria Escherichia coli, E. coli, colonizing jejunum, ileum, other parts of intestine. Gut normal flora Intestinal microbiome, 3D illustration showing anatomy of human digestive system and enteric bacteria Escherichia coli, E. coli, colonizing jejunum, ileum, other parts of intestine. Gut normal flora

The DuPont Microbiome Venture has announced a strategic investment and partnership with BioMe Oxford. BioMe Oxford is an early stage startup located in Oxford, UK, which is developing BioCapture, a smart, orally delivered capsule that can sample gut microbiota in both humans and animals.

DuPont will partner with BioMe Oxford and the University of Sheffield’s Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) to further the development of BioCapture. This technology would allow unique insights into the impact that live microbes and other microbiome modulators have on the gut microbiota in various sections of the gastrointestinal tract.

With its highly skilled team and its partnership with the world-class AMRC in Sheffield, BioMe Oxford is developing a simple, robust and innovative way to sample the gut microbiota in both humans and animals that will provide new insights on how diets, ingredients and probiotics influence the gut microbiota.

DuPont established the Microbiome Venture to accelerate microbiome science-based solution development through a combination of selected strategic partnerships with microbiome science leaders and internal investments.

EP News Bureau