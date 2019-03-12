Home / Track & Trace Solution: Sandeep Vadakattu, Sector Development Manager – Life sciences, Domino Printech India LLP | PPL 2019

Track & Trace Solution: Sandeep Vadakattu, Sector Development Manager – Life sciences, Domino Printech India LLP | PPL 2019

By EP News Bureau on March 12, 2019
03-sandeep_video_intro

Improving machine readable code quality as part of Track & Trace Solution Sandeep Vadakattu – Sector Development Manager – Life sciences, Domino Printech India LLP