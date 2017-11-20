Waters Corporation appoints Chris O’Connell Elected as Chairman

Doug Berthiaume to retire as Chairman of the Board of Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation announced that Douglas A Berthiaume will retire as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, effective December 31, 2017. The Board of Directors has elected Christopher J O’Connell, President and CEO, as its

new Chairman effective January 1, 2018.

Thomas P Salice will continue to serve as the company’s independent lead director.

Commenting on the announcement, Berthiaume said, “It has been my pleasure to serve as both an executive and non-executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Waters. Two years ago, upon my retirement as Chief Executive Officer, Chris O’Connell assumed the CEO position and has successfully guided the company to new levels of growth and profitability. I am pleased to once again pass the torch to Chris as he assumes the additional role of Chairman of the Board in addition to his service as CEO of the company.”

“I am honoured to have been elected as Waters’ new Chairman of the Board of Directors,” said Christopher J O’Connell. “For 20 years as an independent public company, Waters’ success was guided by Doug Berthiaume’s visionary leadership. I am truly grateful to Doug for his strong support of me and the Waters team over the past two years. Speaking on behalf of all Waters employees worldwide, I wish Doug the very best as he completes his transition to retirement.”